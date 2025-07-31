  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiraty Arabskie
  3. Abu Zabi
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Grove Uptown Views

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Grove Uptown Views

Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$797,000
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
7
ID: 32756
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 28.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Abu Zabi

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa komfortu
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Grove Uptown Views is a residential complex in Saadiyat Grove that boasts a prestigious location surrounded by shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions within a vibrant cultural district. 

 

From studios to two-bedroom apartments, this complex offers the perfect blend of exquisite beauty, urban living, and an enriching connection with nature.

 

Al Saadiyat Island is the jewel of Abu Dhabi, combining luxury and culture. It is home to world-renowned museums such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi and pristine white sand beaches. The area is renowned for its tranquil atmosphere and high standard of living. Luxurious residences, prestigious educational institutions, and a variety of leisure activities make it attractive to both residents and visitors.

 

 

 

 

Lokalizacja na mapie

Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

