  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiraty Arabskie
  3. Dubaj
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Samana Ocean Quest – Waterfront Luxury on Dubai Islands

Kompleks mieszkalny Samana Ocean Quest – Waterfront Luxury on Dubai Islands

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$591,296
BTC
7.0333496
ETH
368.6479248
USDT
584 605.3122019
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
14
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
ID: 32593
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 7.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2028
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Ogrzewanie:

  • Ogrzewanie indywidualne

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Funkcje naprawy:

  • Stan surowy

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

O kompleksie

Samana Ocean Quest – Waterfront Luxury on Dubai Islands:

Where every sunrise begins over the Arabian Gulf.

Project Overview:

Samana Ocean Quest is a new landmark of coastal living by Samana Developers, located on Dubai Islands – Central Island (Island A).
Blending elegant architecture with resort-inspired design, this exclusive residential project captures the essence of luxury seaside living with direct sea views, private pools, and world-class amenities.

  • Developer: Samana Developers.

  • Location: Dubai Islands (Island A).

  • Property Type: Waterfront Apartments & Penthouses.

  • Ownership: 100% Freehold.

  • Handover: Q4 2028.

  • Payment Plan: Flexible up to 6 years – 1% monthly.

Units & Prices

Unit TypeSize (approx.)Starting Price €

1 Bedroom ~ 85 m² from 505.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 143 m² from 830.000€

3 Bedroom ~ 160 m² from 930.000€

4 Bedroom Penthouse ~ 230 m² from 1.100.000€

Spacious layouts with private pools, panoramic sea views, and elegant interiors.

Amenities & Lifestyle

Experience luxury as a daily ritual.
Samana Ocean Quest offers a full range of resort-style facilities designed for wellness, relaxation, and exclusivity:

  • Private infinity pools in selected apartments.

  • Fully equipped fitness & wellness center.

  • Sauna, steam room & yoga zones.

  • Outdoor lounge decks and BBQ areas.

  • Infinity swimming pool overlooking the sea.

  • Children’s play area & family zones.

  • 24/7 security & concierge services.

  • Smart home integration in all units.

  • Retail boulevard & fine dining nearby.

Prime Location – Dubai Islands:

Situated on Central Island, part of the iconic Dubai Islands masterplan, Samana Ocean Quest combines natural tranquility with excellent connectivity:

  • 10 min to Dubai Creek Harbour.

  • 15 min to Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa.

  • 20 min to DXB Airport.

  • Easy access via causeways & bridges to mainland Dubai.

A destination where beachfront serenity meets city convenience.

Investment Highlights:

  • Waterfront Freehold Property – rare and highly demanded.

  • High ROI potential – rental yields up to 8% projected.

  • Flexible 6-year payment plan – 1% monthly installments.

  • Capital appreciation expected as Dubai Islands develop.

  • Perfect for international investors – hassle-free ownership.

Why Samana Ocean Quest:

Every detail reflects Samana’s signature – modern luxury, wellness-driven design, and the unique comfort of private pool apartments.
Whether you’re looking for a holiday home, investment, or permanent residence, Ocean Quest is where the sea becomes part of your lifestyle.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex Harrisoni Villas La Mer with a swimming pool and panoramic views close to Burj Khalifa, La Mer, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$29,79M
Apartamentowiec Pagani DarGlobal
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$1,28M
Zespół mieszkaniowy W Residences Dubai Harbour luxury residences project
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$1,07M
Zespół mieszkaniowy One River Point
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$808,172
Zespół mieszkaniowy Muraba Veil
Business Bay, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$4,86M
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Samana Ocean Quest – Waterfront Luxury on Dubai Islands
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$591,296
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Pokaż kontakty
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy New exclusive complex of villas Watercrest with swimming pools and gardens, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New exclusive complex of villas Watercrest with swimming pools and gardens, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New exclusive complex of villas Watercrest with swimming pools and gardens, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New exclusive complex of villas Watercrest with swimming pools and gardens, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New exclusive complex of villas Watercrest with swimming pools and gardens, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy New exclusive complex of villas Watercrest with swimming pools and gardens, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New exclusive complex of villas Watercrest with swimming pools and gardens, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$3,39M
WaterCrest to znakomita kolekcja willi i kamienic. Zanurz się w świat studiowanej elegancji: każdy element projektu, od harmonijnej palety kolorów do bujnych kwitnących ogrodów, tworzy atmosferę spokoju i spokoju. Kompleks, położony w malowniczych ogrodach, zapewnia łatwy dostęp do najlepszy…
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy Mushrif Village — gated residence by Select Group with swimming pools, gardens and a club in Mirdif, Dubai
Zespół mieszkaniowy Mushrif Village — gated residence by Select Group with swimming pools, gardens and a club in Mirdif, Dubai
Zespół mieszkaniowy Mushrif Village — gated residence by Select Group with swimming pools, gardens and a club in Mirdif, Dubai
Zespół mieszkaniowy Mushrif Village — gated residence by Select Group with swimming pools, gardens and a club in Mirdif, Dubai
Zespół mieszkaniowy Mushrif Village — gated residence by Select Group with swimming pools, gardens and a club in Mirdif, Dubai
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Mushrif Village — gated residence by Select Group with swimming pools, gardens and a club in Mirdif, Dubai
Zespół mieszkaniowy Mushrif Village — gated residence by Select Group with swimming pools, gardens and a club in Mirdif, Dubai
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$750,529
Oferujemy przestronne i jasne hiszpanskie wille z tarasami, garażami i miejscami parkingowymi.W rezydencji znajdują się baseny, place zabaw dla dzieci, boiska do koszykówki, ścieżki spacerowe, siłownia, ogrody krajobrazowe, klub, supermarket, ochrona wokół zegara.Wyposażenie i wyposażenie w …
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sobha One with private golf course
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sobha One with private golf course
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sobha One with private golf course
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sobha One with private golf course
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sobha One with private golf course
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Sobha One with private golf course
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sobha One with private golf course
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Cena na żądanie
Wyrafinowana tkanina na linii horyzontu Wznosząc się z 30 pięter i osiągając szczyt 65 pięter, ten kompleks mieszkaniowy znajduje się w pobliżu Ras Al Khor Road z widokiem na Dubai Creek z panoramicznym widokiem na Burdż Chalifa, Creek Tower na północnym wschodzie i Downtown na zachodzie. …
Deweloper
Sobha Realty
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Emiraty Arabskie
Jak sprzedać mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: przewodnik krok po kroku dla osób fizycznych
31.07.2025
Jak sprzedać mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: przewodnik krok po kroku dla osób fizycznych
Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: 5 obiecujących nowych inwestycji w całym kraju
20.06.2025
Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: 5 obiecujących nowych inwestycji w całym kraju
Kup mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich z meblami: przegląd obiektów od 130 tys. euro do 2,4 mln euro.
13.01.2025
Kup mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich z meblami: przegląd obiektów od 130 tys. euro do 2,4 mln euro.
Rynek mieszkaniowy w Dubaju w dalszym ciągu odnotowuje rekordowe tempo wzrostu. Analityka od REALTING
24.12.2024
Rynek mieszkaniowy w Dubaju w dalszym ciągu odnotowuje rekordowe tempo wzrostu. Analityka od REALTING
Kredyt hipoteczny w Dubaju dla nierezydentów. Jak kupić nieruchomość na kredyt
18.12.2024
Kredyt hipoteczny w Dubaju dla nierezydentów. Jak kupić nieruchomość na kredyt
Dziedziczenie majątku i nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich
17.10.2024
Dziedziczenie majątku i nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich
Program emerytalny w Dubaju. Jak uzyskać wizę emerytalną do Dubaju
01.10.2024
Program emerytalny w Dubaju. Jak uzyskać wizę emerytalną do Dubaju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje