Kompleks mieszkalny Samana Ocean Quest – Waterfront Luxury on Dubai Islands

Samana Ocean Quest – Waterfront Luxury on Dubai Islands:

Where every sunrise begins over the Arabian Gulf.

Project Overview:

Samana Ocean Quest is a new landmark of coastal living by Samana Developers, located on Dubai Islands – Central Island (Island A).

Blending elegant architecture with resort-inspired design, this exclusive residential project captures the essence of luxury seaside living with direct sea views, private pools, and world-class amenities.

Developer: Samana Developers.

Location: Dubai Islands (Island A).

Property Type: Waterfront Apartments & Penthouses.

Ownership: 100% Freehold.

Handover: Q4 2028.

Payment Plan: Flexible up to 6 years – 1% monthly.

Units & Prices

Unit TypeSize (approx.)Starting Price €

1 Bedroom ~ 85 m² from 505.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 143 m² from 830.000€

3 Bedroom ~ 160 m² from 930.000€

4 Bedroom Penthouse ~ 230 m² from 1.100.000€

Spacious layouts with private pools, panoramic sea views, and elegant interiors.

Amenities & Lifestyle

Experience luxury as a daily ritual.

Samana Ocean Quest offers a full range of resort-style facilities designed for wellness, relaxation, and exclusivity:

Private infinity pools in selected apartments.

Fully equipped fitness & wellness center.

Sauna, steam room & yoga zones.

Outdoor lounge decks and BBQ areas.

Infinity swimming pool overlooking the sea.

Children’s play area & family zones.

24/7 security & concierge services.

Smart home integration in all units.

Retail boulevard & fine dining nearby.

Prime Location – Dubai Islands:

Situated on Central Island, part of the iconic Dubai Islands masterplan, Samana Ocean Quest combines natural tranquility with excellent connectivity:

10 min to Dubai Creek Harbour.

15 min to Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa.

20 min to DXB Airport.

Easy access via causeways & bridges to mainland Dubai.

A destination where beachfront serenity meets city convenience.

Investment Highlights:

Waterfront Freehold Property – rare and highly demanded.

High ROI potential – rental yields up to 8% projected.

Flexible 6-year payment plan – 1% monthly installments.

Capital appreciation expected as Dubai Islands develop.

Perfect for international investors – hassle-free ownership.

Why Samana Ocean Quest:

Every detail reflects Samana’s signature – modern luxury, wellness-driven design, and the unique comfort of private pool apartments.

Whether you’re looking for a holiday home, investment, or permanent residence, Ocean Quest is where the sea becomes part of your lifestyle.