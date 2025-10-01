  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonezja
  3. Tibubeneng
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA

Kompleks mieszkalny MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA

Tibubeneng, Indonezja
od
$280,000
BTC
3.3305443
ETH
174.5680641
USDT
276 831.6616326
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
14 1
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
ID: 28139
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 1.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Indonezja
  • Region / Państwo
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Okolica
    Badung
  • Wioska
    Tibubeneng

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Monolityczny
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    4

O kompleksie

MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA is an exclusive premium-class complex located in the very heart of the tourist area of Berawa, just 500 meters from the famous Batu Bolong and Berawa beaches. The area is known as the epicenter of surf culture, trendy beach clubs (FINNS Beach Club, Atlas Beach Club, La Brisa), and digital nomads. Within walking distance, you'll find international schools, spas, equestrian clubs, and all the infrastructure for comfortable living.

About the Project:
A winner of prestigious Property Awards (including nominations for Best Apartment Development Asia Pacific and Best Residential Development Indonesia), MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA redefines the standards of luxury real estate. The complex combines innovative design, cutting-edge technology, and unique infrastructure:
*   The world's longest rooftop pool (190 m) with panoramic ocean views.
*   A multifunctional rooftop: lounge bar, restaurant, chill-out zone.
*   Smart Home technology—voice control for lighting, climate, and security.
*   Premium finishes: Italian marble, Crystaline porcelain stoneware, Moen fixtures.

Amenities:
*   Fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment.
*   Restaurant with fusion cuisine and ocean views.
*   Coworking spaces and conference halls for digital nomads.
*   Underground parking and 24/7 security.

Layouts and Pricing:
*   One-Bedroom Apartments (80 m²): living room with kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom, balcony (ocean views from the 3rd floor and above).
*   Two-Bedroom Apartments (162 m²): 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, balcony with a jacuzzi.
*   Turnkey finishing: luxury-grade furniture, integrated appliances.

Investment Potential:
*   High Demand: Berawa ranks among the top 15 cities for freelancers (Forbes, 2023), with an average occupancy rate exceeding 90%.
*   Profitability:
    *   Projected annual return: 12–17%.
    *   Potential capital appreciation: up to 40% during the construction period.
*   The property manager is Colliers, an international leader ensuring high service standards and stable returns.

Unique Advantages:
1.  Exclusive Design: Architect Antonio Pietro (an international award winner) has created a project set to become a new icon of Bali.
2.  Prime Location: 5 minutes to top beach clubs and surf spots.
3.  Security: 100% legal transaction process and full legal support.

The Team:
The project is developed by Magnum Estate, a leading developer of premium real estate in Bali.

MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA is the ideal choice for investors seeking a combination of high profitability, premium quality of life, and a prestigious location. The project offers not just real estate, but a unique lifestyle in the island's most trendy district.

Udogodnienia w kompleksie
Mieszkania
Powierzchnia, m²
Cena za m², USD
Cena mieszkania, USD
Mieszkania 1 pokój
Powierzchnia, m² 81.0
Cena za m², USD 3,457 – 5,309
Cena mieszkania, USD 280,000 – 430,000
Mieszkania 2 pokoi
Powierzchnia, m² 162.0
Cena za m², USD 3,333 – 5,185
Cena mieszkania, USD 540,000 – 840,000

Lokalizacja na mapie

Tibubeneng, Indonezja

Wideo recenzja zespół mieszkaniowy MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonezja
od
$497,420
Zespół mieszkaniowy SKY LINER Uluvatu
Pecatu, Indonezja
od
$149,500
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools, a shopping mall and restaurants, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonezja
od
$616,800
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex with a swimming pool, a gym and a spa in Nuanu City, Bali, Indonesia
Tabanan, Indonezja
od
$234,194
Apart - hotel PREMIUM CLASS apartments in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Bukit, Indonezja
od
$119,000
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Tibubeneng, Indonezja
od
$280,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy ABBA MELASTI RESIDENSE
Zespół mieszkaniowy ABBA MELASTI RESIDENSE
Zespół mieszkaniowy ABBA MELASTI RESIDENSE
Zespół mieszkaniowy ABBA MELASTI RESIDENSE
Zespół mieszkaniowy ABBA MELASTI RESIDENSE
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy ABBA MELASTI RESIDENSE
Zespół mieszkaniowy ABBA MELASTI RESIDENSE
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonezja
od
$82,250
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2026
Liczba kondygnacji 4
Mieszkania z wysokim i szybkim zwrotem. Projekt ABBA MELASTI RESIDENSE, przemyślany w najdrobniejszych szczegółach, łączy w sobie wygodę i przytulność z potencjałem wzrostu wartości i stabilnymi dochodami. Świadczenia z tytułu wynajmu wahają się od 13% do 19% rocznie. Dogodna lokalizacja,…
Agencja
DDA Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy
Zespół mieszkaniowy
Zespół mieszkaniowy
Zespół mieszkaniowy
Zespół mieszkaniowy
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy
Zespół mieszkaniowy
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonezja
od
$260,000
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Liczba kondygnacji 2
Powierzchnia 112 m²
3 obiekty nieruchomości 3
Nowoczesny jest kompleksem 30 współczesnych willi w malowniczej okolicy Bali- Umalas. Deweloper będzie miał trzy typy wnętrz do wyboru z szarym, jasnym i minimalistycznym. Każda willa posiada 2 piętra, biuro, prywatny basen oraz miejsce parkingowe na samochód lub rower. Materiały najwyższej …
Agencja
Geo Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonezja
od
$318,348
Wille w idealnym miejscu na wakacje dla inwestycji, relaksujących wakacji i życia.Projekt jest na etapie przedsprzedaży. Po rozpoczęciu sprzedaży próg wejścia znacznie wzrośnie.Cena willi obejmuje wykończenie, meble i urządzenia. Dostępne raty 30 / 70.Osobiste usługi concierge: rezerwacja re…
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się