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Pool Townhouses for sale in Yenibogazici Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
North Cyprus property: 3+1 townhouse in Orchard, Yeni Boğaziçi - finished house by the sea a…
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