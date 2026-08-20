Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Yenibogazici Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Yenibogazici Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

;
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
North Cyprus property: 3+1 townhouse in Orchard, Yeni Boğaziçi - finished house by the sea a…
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Yenibogazici Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go