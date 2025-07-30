Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Yenibogazici Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Yenibogazici Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Agios Sergios
4
Limnia
3
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
$175,107
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Yenibogazici Belediyesi

villas

Properties features in Yenibogazici Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go