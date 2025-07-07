Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Akanthou
5
Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
About the Project: La Casalia is a wellness-inspired luxury development in Tatlısu directly…
$1,23M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 624 m²
About the Project: Natulux is a luxury project in Küçük Erenköy, Tatlısu, located directly …
$3,06M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
About the Project: La Casalia is a wellness-inspired luxury development in Tatlısu directly…
$2,42M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go