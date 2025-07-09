Show property on map Show properties list
Villas near golf course for sale in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

2 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
About the Project: La Casalia is a wellness-inspired luxury development in Tatlısu directly…
$1,23M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
About the Project: La Casalia is a wellness-inspired luxury development in Tatlısu directly…
$2,42M
