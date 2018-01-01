charming 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia

35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -1200M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
3+1 - 130 m² - 210,000 GBP
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: January 2024
FACILITIES:
Swimming pool
Parking
ACCOMMODATION
We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.
(Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!
ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS
The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.