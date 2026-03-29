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Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
A finished loft-style apartment (two-level). Ideal for both permanent residence and as a tur…
$297,181
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