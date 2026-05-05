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Pool Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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Trikomo
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3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
2-Bedroom Townhouse in Royal Sun Residence, Long Beach 🌴🌊 A cozy 2-bedroom townhouse (2+1…
$190,993
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Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Two-Storey 2+1 Townhouse in Royal Sun 🌊🏡 For sale: cozy two-storey townhouse in the fully…
$210,130
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Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3-Bedroom Townhouse in Royal Sun Residence, Long Beach 🌴🌊 A cozy 3-bedroom townhouse (3+1…
$251,391
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Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
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Properties features in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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Luxury
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