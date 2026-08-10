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Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

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5 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Two-Storey 2+1 Townhouse in Royal Sun 🌊🏡 For sale: cozy two-storey townhouse in the fully…
$210,130
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
2-Bedroom Townhouse in Royal Sun Residence, Long Beach 🌴🌊 A cozy 2-bedroom townhouse (2+1…
$190,993
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3-Bedroom Townhouse in Royal Sun Residence, Long Beach 🌴🌊 A cozy 3-bedroom townhouse (3+1…
$251,391
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Multilevel apartments in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 55 m²
Floor 10/2
Your dream of a seaside luxurious home is about to come true… Large variety of leisure…
$102,536
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Апартаменты 2+1 Лофт таунхаус в строящемся, современном комплексе La Isla Villas расположенн…
$248,495
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