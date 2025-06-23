Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Garage

Multi-level apartments with garage for sale in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Trikomo
4
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
About the Project: Just a 10-minute walk from the sea, Arcadia is a vibrant new residential…
$224,065
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
The 9 villas called Dimora with 4 bedrooms & swimming pool are the crown jewel of the Medite…
$267,569
