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Pool Apartments for sale in Iskele Bahceler, Northern Cyprus

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1 BHK
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3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/8
Turnkey 1+1 apartment with an area of 65 sq.m. on the 2nd floor 600 meters from the sea.Apar…
$108,747
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1 bedroom apartment in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/2
A project that will make you feel the tranquility and magnificent nature of Iskele with its …
$338,255
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Land of Dreams Gallery
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English, Русский, Italiano
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1 bedroom apartment in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We offer you an apartment 1 + 1 in the picturesque city of Iskele North Cyprus! This modern …
Price on request
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
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Properties features in Iskele Bahceler, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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