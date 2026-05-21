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Apartments with garden for sale in Iskele Bahceler, Northern Cyprus

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/8
Turnkey 1+1 apartment with an area of 65 sq.m. on the 2nd floor 600 meters from the sea.Apar…
$108,747
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1 bedroom apartment in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We offer you an apartment 1 + 1 in the picturesque city of Iskele North Cyprus! This modern …
Price on request
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Properties features in Iskele Bahceler, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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