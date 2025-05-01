Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Guzelyurt Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Studios for Sale in Guzelyurt Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Morphou
4
Guzelyurt
3
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 11
$98,393
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Guzelyurt Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go