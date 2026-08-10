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Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex Apartments for Sale in a Pool-equipped Complex Within Walking Distance to the Beach i…
$290,093
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex Apartments for Sale in a Pool-equipped Complex Within Walking Distance to the Beach i…
$337,479
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Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Sea view
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