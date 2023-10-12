Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Girne (Kyrenia) District
  5. Duplexes

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

3 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Stylish Luxury Complex in Girne, North Cyprus Stylish apartments ar…
€249,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments within Walking Distance of the City Center in Girne, North Cyprus Girne, one of t…
€171,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Alsancak, Girne Girne, the shining star of the M…
€232,000

Properties features in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
