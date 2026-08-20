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Monthly rent of flats and apartments with pool in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
3+1 Apartment Rent in Girne Centre - spacious accommodation in North Cyprus with swimming po…
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