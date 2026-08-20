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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
🏡 ✨ — в 📍 🏖️ — 🏨 Kaya Palazzo — 🛒 — в 🚶 уявартира:🛏️ 1 с🚿1 сану🛋️ 🌿 == sync, corrected by el…
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3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
3+1 Apartment Rent in Girne Centre - spacious accommodation in North Cyprus with swimming po…
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Properties features in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Swimming pool
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