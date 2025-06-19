Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Mansion
  6. Garage

Mansions with garage for sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Bellapais
6
Mansion Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
$12,03M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go