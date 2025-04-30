Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Gazimağusa District
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Sea view

Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

Gazimagusa Belediyesi
4
Famagusta
4
Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
$303,064
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go