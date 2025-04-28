Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Gazimagusa Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
3
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea-View Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Girne Çatalköy Çatalköy is a touristic reg…
$196,882
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
Rental Income Guarantee Apartments Near Beaches in Yeniboğaziçi, Gazimağusa One of the devel…
$175,259
Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Студия в резиденции "Королевская жизнь" у моря. Продажа с техникой: Холодильник; Кондицио…
$80,926
1 bedroom apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
Just a few steps away from the golden sands, with its business and entertainment centers bal…
$169,998
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Modern luxurious development in Cyprus with many facilities, at the most premium seafront ar…
$1,57M
2 room apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
The first eco-complex in Northern Cyprus with a unique wellness concept, including a profess…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Floor 2/2
Villas with Optional Swimming Pools in a Complex in North Cyprus Girne Girne is a picturesqu…
$802,322
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
We bring to your attention a small-apartment building in Alsanzhak, within walking distance …
$126,201
3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Alsancak Girne, Surrounded by the Sea and Nature Alsancak is a popular neighbo…
$1,60M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Unblocked Views in Girne North Cyprus Girne is a popular city in North Cyprus. W…
$595,197
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-715   LOCATİON: Cyprus/İskele / Kantara – Distance to the sea -50 M – Dis…
$319,993
Villa 3 bedrooms in Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 390 m²
Status: Villa Number of rooms: 3 + 1 Total area: 390 sq.m Bathroom: Combined Vie…
$631,501
