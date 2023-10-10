Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Famagusta
  5. Bungalow

Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
Contemporary Bungalows by the Sea in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Tatlisu is a coastal town in Ga…
€741,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 1
New Holiday and Investment Houses in a Unique Environment in Famagusta Modern houses are sit…
€1,12M
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Bungalows in a Wellness-Concept Complex in Tatlisu Northern Cyprus Tatlısu region, located i…
€602,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 1
Bungalow Houses in a Comprehensive Residential Complex in North Cyprus Gazimagusa Located on…
€598,000

Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir