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Terraced Bungalows in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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Kalogreia
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2 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
$303,064
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
$132,230
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Properties features in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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