Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Garden

Bungalows with garden for sale in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

;
Kalogreia
3
Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
$303,064
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go