“We sell it as it is after the hurricane”. In the Bahamas, a house is for sale with a discount

Everyone has heard about the Bahamas, and each time an idyllic picture with paradise beaches and azure shores immediately turns up in the imagination. In fact, the Bahamas really amaze with its beauty and bright colors, and here it is possible to buy a house to come in the summer or settle down forever. Real estate on the islands cost really a lot, but in the REALTING base we found a house in the Bahamas, which is sold at a significant discount. What’s wrong with it?

Villa 6 room villa Berry Islands, Bahamas € 1,834,201 6 bath 517 m²

Bahamas: From Heaven to Hell After Hurricane

The Bahamas is more than 700 coral islands, an archipelago bordering the Atlantic Ocean. Of course, among so many islands there are uninhabited lands, but the largest areas of land are still inhabited. And, of course, given the location, the Bahamas has always been considered almost the best resort. Here are some of the most expensive hotels in the world, luxury villas and unique apartments. And this whole picture of paradise would continue to attract investors and hundreds of thousands of tourists if the hurricanes didn’t strike these lands in 2019.

The beautiful picture changed in just one day. In 2019, Hurricane «Dorian» was the first hurricane to enter the Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands, which received the highest catastrophic category on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale. According to official data, it destroyed more than 13,000 houses and killed at least 50 people. More than 76,000 people were left homeless.

Hurricane «Dorian». Satellite photo NOAA GOES-East/Getty Images

Source: npr.org

The islands did not have time to recover after «Dorian», as two weeks later there was a second hurricane - «Umberto». It was not as destructive as its predecessor, but it added hardship to people, bringing torrential rains and strong winds.

Villa in the Bahamas for €1,800,000

Of course, after this in the Bahamas, there were many announcements about the sale of real estate at a significant discount. At the same time, sellers put in the adverts old photos of the houses, which were made before the hurricane. So is the case with this villa, which is for sale for €1,800,000.

The announcement states that the villa is located on the territory of the exclusive closed resort Treasure Cay on the prestigious Ocean boulevard. The resort is spread over an area of about 2.8 acres, where beautiful tropical gardens grow.

The house consists of 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, as well as a separate garage for three cars with a guest cottage with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.It is interesting that in the photos you can see a house that seems to have frozen in the 1980s. The furniture and the whole interior look neat and tidy, but in style very similar to the quiet coziness of American summer houses of those years. However, it is not clear what is left of this interior, given the hurricane that took place three years ago.

One of the advantages of this house, according to the seller, is the unimpeded view of the calm turquoise waters of the Abaco Sea. But apparently, it was this advantage that played a dirty trick on this house, because he was probably one of the first to face the elements.

The layout of the house is quite comfortable. On the first level of the house there is a large living room, combined with the kitchen. Next to the living room there is a spacious master bedroom, a master bathroom and a separated cabinet, as well as two guest bedrooms with bathrooms. On the second level there are two additional guest apartments, each has a bathroom.

At the end of the announcement, it said: «Note: the images attached here were taken before Hurricane Dorian. Due to the damage caused by hurricane «Dorian», this house is sold «as it is» at a reduced price».