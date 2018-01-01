  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex High-rise residence Creek Horizon 500 m from new Creek Marina, in the vibrant neighbourhood of Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex High-rise residence Creek Horizon 500 m from new Creek Marina, in the vibrant neighbourhood of Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 815,700
Share using:
QR
Residential complex High-rise residence Creek Horizon 500 m from new Creek Marina, in the vibrant neighbourhood of Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
1 / 5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses with areas from 150 m2.

The residence features a lounge area, swimming pools, a kids' playground, a games room, a parking, restaurants, a roof-top terrace.

Price - from 795,000 USD (2,920,000 AED).

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • New Creek Marina - 500 m
  • Ras Al Khor Highway - 4 km
  • Business Bay - 14 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Dumai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Dxb Int' Airport - 16 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 18 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex Designer finished Safa One apartments with swimming pools, surrounded by tropical plants, Al Safa 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Catch with swimming pools and a panoramic view in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Cavalli Couture | Ultra Luxury Branded Homes
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex First-class residential and hotel complex The Heart of Europe by Kleindienst Group on the islands, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residential complex Creek Views 2 near shopping malls, stores and metro station, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex High-rise residence Creek Horizon 500 m from new Creek Marina, in the vibrant neighbourhood of Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 815,700
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence STAR with a garden and swimming pools in the prestigious area of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a cafe, a gym, a landscaped garden, a kids' playground, a parking.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Palm Jumeirah - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
  • International airport - 20 minutes
Apartment building 5BR | Melrose Estates | Damac Hills
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you amazing 5 bedroom limited edition golf villas, located in Melrose Estates, Damac Hills, Dubai.

Melrose Estates by Damac Properties is designed to capture the essence of California style living. Surrounded by lush green open space and in proximity to an 18-hole championship golf course, the development ticks all the right boxes

Key Highlights;

  • Premium interiors with exceptional fit & finish
  • Homes offering great views of the surrounding areas
  • Attractive & flexible 2-year payment plan
  • Part of a vibrant & cosmopolitan community

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 40%
  • On Handover – 10%
  • Post Handover – 40%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 5 Bedroom
  • 6 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 6,112 Sqft
  • 2 Car parking spaces
  • Powder room
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Driver rom
  • Storage area
  • Stairs
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Garden & Lawn
  • Pantry
  • Games room
  • Roof
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Yoga & Meditation area
  • School Nursery & Institute

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 mins
  • The Plantation Equestrian & Polo Club – 10 mins
  • Dubai Autodrome – 10 mins
  • Global Village – 15 mins
  • Mall Of Emirates – 25 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | Design Quarter | D3
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in D3, known as Design Quarter by Meraas.

Key Highights;

  • State of the art infrastructure with leisure attractions
  • Proximity to Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary & Dubai mall
  • Leading design hub for international & local brands
  • Attractive payment plan options available at ease

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 807 Sqft
  • Foyer
  • Utility
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony & Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • 24/7 security
  • Fitness centre
  • Games area
  • Green surrouding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Skating area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Championship golf course
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Shopping & Supermarket

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go