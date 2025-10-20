Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Zaubes pagasts
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Zaubes pagasts, Latvia

1 property total found
House in Annas, Latvia
House
Annas, Latvia
Area 1 500 m²
Land Plot for Sale in the "Labklājības" Village Description: - Land plot in the "Labklāj…
$23,413
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zaubes pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go