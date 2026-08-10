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Residential properties for sale in Ventspils, Latvia

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1 property total found
House 11 rooms in Ventspils, Latvia
House 11 rooms
Ventspils, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 858 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa Leonardo is a quiet investment apartment hotel in a prestigious residential quarter in…
$1,76M
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Properties features in Ventspils, Latvia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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