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Residential properties for sale in Taurupes pagasts, Latvia

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1 property total found
9 room house in Taurupe, Latvia
9 room house
Taurupe, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
$113,116
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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Properties features in Taurupes pagasts, Latvia

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