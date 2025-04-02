Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment buildings for sale in Talsi, Latvia

1 property total found
Revenue house 3 459 m² in Talsi, Latvia
Revenue house 3 459 m²
Talsi, Latvia
Rooms 53
Area 3 459 m²
Number of floors 4
$984,544
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
