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Apartments for sale in Sejas pagasts, Latvia

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2 room apartment in Murjani, Latvia
2 room apartment
Murjani, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
A cozy and economical 2-bedroom apartment in a renovated building near the Murjāņi Sports Sc…
$64,117
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