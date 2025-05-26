Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Salaspils novads
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Salaspils novads, Latvia

сommercial property
6
Investment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment 5 633 m² in Riga, Latvia
Investment 5 633 m²
Riga, Latvia
Bedrooms 50
Area 5 633 m²
We offer for sale a closed-type village located in a unique nature reserve on the Dole Penin…
$2,85M
Leave a request
Investment in Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
Investment
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
For sale we offer a plot of land for commercial development in Salaspils (near the reservoir…
$569,845
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go