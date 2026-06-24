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Studios in Riga, Latvia

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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Riga, Latvia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment Apartment in the Heart of Old Riga A compact and functional studio apartment on …
$116,068
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Agency
Riga Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu, Italiano
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