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Monthly rent of terraced commercial properties in Riga, Latvia

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Office 797 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 797 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 797 m²
Floor 20/30
A premium office is rented in a modern business complex Zunda Towers, located at Raņуa dambi…
$56,376
per month
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