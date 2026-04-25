Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Rendas pagasts
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Rendas pagasts, Latvia

1 property total found
Villa 10 bedrooms in Rendas pagasts, Latvia
Villa 10 bedrooms
Rendas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 1
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
Manor with a rich history, a century-old manor park with a lake of 7000 m2. On the first flo…
$174,552
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rendas pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go