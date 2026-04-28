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Apartments for sale in Ozolnieku pagasts, Latvia

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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Ozolnieki, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ozolnieki, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
$55,069
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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