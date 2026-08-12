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Сommercial property in Olaines pagasts, Latvia

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1 property total found
Commercial property in Jaunolaine, Latvia
Commercial property
Jaunolaine, Latvia
Land for sale with an area of ​​6912 m2 in a mixed building area in the center of Jaunolaine…
$176,168
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
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