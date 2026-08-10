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Сommercial property in Ogre, Latvia

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 72 m² in Ogre, Latvia
Commercial property 72 m²
Ogre, Latvia
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
Territory - parking place, free parking, good infrastructure, entrance from the street, entr…
$116,788
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Commercial property 10 064 m² in Ogre, Latvia
Commercial property 10 064 m²
Ogre, Latvia
Area 10 064 m²
$567,695
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