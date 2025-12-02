Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses in Marupes novads, Latvia

7 properties total found
6 room house in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
6 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 637 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern two-story villa is offered for long-term rent in a gated community by the lake – in…
$5,802
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
5 room house in Babites pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 2
new building, all city communications, "smart house", fully furnished, built-in kitchen, bui…
$1,508
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
4 room house in Pinki, Latvia
4 room house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 169 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious house with 3 bedrooms for rent. The furniture is just a sofa. On the ground floor t…
$1,893
per month
5 room house in Pinki, Latvia
5 room house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 2
new building, "smart house", fully furnished, exclusive furniture, built-in kitchen, floor h…
$3,713
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
6 room house in Babites pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern two-storey house is available for rent in the private village “Dižbārdi”, On the fi…
$6,382
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
6 room house in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
6 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
new building, plastic windows, all city communications, modern refurbishment, panoramic wind…
$4,061
per month
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
