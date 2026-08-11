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Long-term houses rentals in Marupe, Latvia

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1 property total found
6 room house in Marupe, Latvia
6 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 2
$7,970
per month
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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