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Houses for sale in Madonas novads, Latvia

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2 properties total found
Villa in Praulienas pagasts, Latvia
Villa
Praulienas pagasts, Latvia
The charming Lazdona Manor Castle has a long history, having experienced its heydays a long …
$157,824
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Habita
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House in Praulienas pagasts, Latvia
House
Praulienas pagasts, Latvia
The offer includes a rare property in one of the most beautiful places in Vidzeme – on the b…
$229,429
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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