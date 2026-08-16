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Residential properties for sale in Limbazi, Latvia

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2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Limbazi, Latvia
2 room apartment
Limbazi, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/5
$71,442
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4 room house in Limbazi, Latvia
4 room house
Limbazi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,42M
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