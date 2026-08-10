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Сommercial property in Lielvarde, Latvia

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1 property total found
Commercial property 1 350 m² in Lielvarde, Latvia
Commercial property 1 350 m²
Lielvarde, Latvia
Area 1 350 m²
Floor 3
House and house extras - cargo elevator. Territory - closed territory, entrance with heavy t…
$112,117
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