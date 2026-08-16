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Residential properties for sale in Kraslavas novads, Latvia

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Krāslava
4
5 properties total found
House in Kaplavas pagasts, Latvia
House
Kaplavas pagasts, Latvia
Area 1 591 m²
$410,445
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Krāslava, Latvia
4 room apartment
Krāslava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 194 m²
Floor 3/3
$336,197
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6 room house in Krāslava, Latvia
6 room house
Krāslava, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
House for sale in a quiet part of Dzintari, to the sea and concert hall Dzintari 15 minutes …
$441,259
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 room apartment in Krāslava, Latvia
3 room apartment
Krāslava, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/4
$226,933
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4 room apartment in Krāslava, Latvia
4 room apartment
Krāslava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/3
$262,654
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Property types in Kraslavas novads

apartments

Properties features in Kraslavas novads, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
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