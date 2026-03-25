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Shops for sale in Jelgava, Latvia

сommercial properties
3
1 property total found
Shop 289 m² in Jelgava, Latvia
Shop 289 m²
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 289 m²
Floor 1/4
$288,232
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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