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Сommercial property in Jelgava, Latvia

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4 properties total found
Shop 289 m² in Jelgava, Latvia
Shop 289 m²
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 289 m²
Floor 1/4
$290,838
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Commercial property 6 670 m² in Jelgava, Latvia
Commercial property 6 670 m²
Jelgava, Latvia
Area 6 670 m²
$3,04M
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Commercial property in Jelgava, Latvia
Commercial property
Jelgava, Latvia
A commercial land plot of 1,927 m² is for sale in the center of Jelgava, at the intersection…
$143,003
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Jelgava, Latvia
Commercial property
Jelgava, Latvia
$9,25M
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