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Сommercial property in Iecavas pagasts, Latvia

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1 property total found
Commercial property 2 927 m² in Iecavas pagasts, Latvia
Commercial property 2 927 m²
Iecavas pagasts, Latvia
Area 2 927 m²
Number of floors 2
Cobblestone and concrete products factory for sale. The factory is provided with all the nec…
$1,16M
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