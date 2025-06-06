Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia

24 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sunisi, Latvia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sunisi, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
We offer to purchase a three-storey house with a total area of 220 m2, located in the elite …
$295,956
Villa in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Villa
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Area 900 m²
Luxury villa on the shore of Lake Balthesers! This village is a country residence of Riga re…
$1,99M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sunisi, Latvia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sunisi, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
The best elite enclosed guarded village on the shore of a clean flowing lake, 15 minutes fro…
$512,231
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sunisi, Latvia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sunisi, Latvia
Bedrooms 6
Area 414 m²
In the protected, closed-type village "Sunishi", just 30 minutes drive from the center of Ri…
$796,804
Villa 7 bedrooms in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 7
Area 423 m²
An elegant mansion in an ecologically clean suburb of Riga, in a new village of business cla…
$523,614
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sunisi, Latvia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sunisi, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
We offer to purchase a three-storey house with a total area of 220 m2, located in the elite …
$295,956
Villa 7 bedrooms in Langstini, Latvia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Langstini, Latvia
Bedrooms 7
Area 248 m²
We sell a house near the lake, in a quiet sleeping area of Langstini.The house is bright and…
$375,636
Villa 8 bedrooms in Sunisi, Latvia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Sunisi, Latvia
Bedrooms 8
Area 670 m²
Renting this facility for a long time We offer for sale a luxurious mansion on the shore of …
$1,08M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Priedkalne, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Priedkalne, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Area 230 m²
We sell a small, compact house with a view of the lake in the prestigious village of Priedka…
$783,144
Villa 5 bedrooms in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
We offer a cozy house for sale on the first line with a view of the lake.In the house on the…
$671,592
Villa 8 bedrooms in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 8
Area 399 m²
For sale: House for the family, on the shore of Balthezers, Garkalsky district.Large family …
$887,867
Villa 10 bedrooms in Sunisi, Latvia
Villa 10 bedrooms
Sunisi, Latvia
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 100 m²
Exclusive three-storey villa on the lake in the village of SunīšiWe offer an exquisite villa…
$1,71M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 7
Area 231 m²
We offer to purchase a house in Balthasers.Land area - 1246 square meters. mThe area of the …
$569,145
Villa 4 bedrooms in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Area 205 m²
The village of Apogi unites 14 houses, each of which has from 3 to 5 sections (apartments) w…
$313,030
Villa 7 bedrooms in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
We offer for sale an exclusive, chic house in the village of Suņīši, an elite village of a c…
$671,592
Villa in Priedkalne, Latvia
Villa
Priedkalne, Latvia
Area 1 300 m²
We bring to your attention a unique project on the shores of Lake Baltezers, in Priedkalna, …
$1,13M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sunisi, Latvia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sunisi, Latvia
Bedrooms 6
Area 730 m²
We offer to buy a mansion, which is located in a picturesque place on the shore of the lake …
$1,08M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Upesciems, Latvia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Upesciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 8
Area 620 m²
2 storey house, next to a picturesque private lake and garden. Total area of 620m2, land are…
$453,040
Villa 8 bedrooms in Sunisi, Latvia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Sunisi, Latvia
Bedrooms 8
Area 535 m²
We offer for sale a luxurious mansion on the very shore of Lake Sunishi. 15 km from Riga. He…
$631,751
Villa 8 bedrooms in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 8
Area 400 m²
In an elite village on the shore of the cleanest large lake, connected by a canal with the G…
$626,060
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sunisi, Latvia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sunisi, Latvia
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
We offer to buy a wonderful private house. On two levels of the house there is a spacious li…
$853,718
Villa 6 bedrooms in Priedkalne, Latvia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Priedkalne, Latvia
Bedrooms 6
Area 499 m²
We offer a 2-storey house in the most elite village of a closed type on the coast of Balthez…
$631,751
Villa 10 bedrooms in Priedkalne, Latvia
Villa 10 bedrooms
Priedkalne, Latvia
Bedrooms 10
Area 838 m²
A house with a berth is for sale in an elite closed-type village on the coast of Baltazers, …
$853,718
Villa 5 bedrooms in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
We offer for sale an exclusive house in the village of Suņīši, an elite village of a closed …
$614,677
