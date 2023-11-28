Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Engures novads

Residential properties for sale in Engures novads, Latvia

houses
9
9 properties total found
2 room house in Engures novads, Latvia
2 room house
Engures novads, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
€65,000
Leave a request
House in Engures novads, Latvia
House
Engures novads, Latvia
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
"Nordes" / "Lauri", Ragaciems, Engure Municipality, Latvia The property is located directly …
€706,000
Leave a request
House in Berzciems, Latvia
House
Berzciems, Latvia
Area 950 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale property located in Berzciems. House and house extras - guest house, all communica…
€550,000
Leave a request
8 room house in kesterciems, Latvia
8 room house
kesterciems, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/2
New building, closed territory, loggia, bathouse, pool, sauna, isolated rooms, walk-through-…
€1,40M
Leave a request
House with parking in kesterciems, Latvia
House with parking
kesterciems, Latvia
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
We sell an object in the village of Kesterciems, municipality of Angur. The village is locat…
€300,000
Leave a request
4 room house in good condition in Engure, Latvia
4 room house in good condition
Engure, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Floor 2/2
This exceptional house sits in an elevated position on the Gulf of Riga sea coastline in a s…
€950,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+358504200004 john.kivinen@habita.com
5 room house with bath house in Engures novads, Latvia
5 room house with bath house
Engures novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€790,000
Leave a request
8 room house with parking, for rent, with management company services in Engures novads, Latvia
8 room house with parking, for rent, with management company services
Engures novads, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/2
€410,000
Leave a request
6 room house with Bedrooms, with gas heating in Bigaunciems, Latvia
6 room house with Bedrooms, with gas heating
Bigaunciems, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale fully furnished three-story house - 232 sq. m. m. Beautiful neighbors, 2 minutes to…
€390,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Engures novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir